To pull off the San Mateo Consolidated Firefighters’ Association’s annual chili cook-off each year, it takes a team of firefighters dedicated to their community — and sharing bowls of steaming hot chili with the masses.
Whether it’s ordering pounds of ingredients for 15 booths to serve chili or coordinating the delivery of dunk tanks to San Mateo’s Central Park, those behind the event drawing hundreds of visitors rely on several sets of hands to get everything in place for the food and homebrew beer competitions and car show included in the annual event.
It’s a fact Andy Martinez, a firefighter engineer with the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, and Gino Lavezzo, one of the department’s firefighters, know well, having coordinated the event aimed at generating funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for years.
Now in its 11th year, the event serving up bowls of chili alongside homebrew beers and rows of cars is slated for Saturday, giving those behind the effort hope they can support even more children attending the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Summer Camp in Sebastopol. One of two firefighters behind the first chili cook-off, Martinez said the event has raised on average $25,000 each year, and he is hoping they can reach their goal of raising $50,000 this year.
“It’s always been a successful event, but that’s our dream … to be able to fund the summer camp with the kids,” he said.
Though the chili cook-off, homebrew competition and car show have become mainstays of the event, the cornhole tournament Menlo Park firefighter Nick Marra is organizing this year is a new feature aimed at raising funds in support of victims of the July 28 shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that left four dead, including the gunman.
Having grown up in Gilroy and attended Gilroy High School, Marra said news of the tragedy at an event he has attended throughout his life came as a shock. He said he knew several people who witnessed the incident, including one person who was shot in the leg, and felt determined to ensure efforts to bring the community together in the wake of the tragedy aren’t forgotten.
When he first suggested coordinating a cornhole tournament to support victims of the shooting, Marra wasn’t sure what to expect, but he soon found the idea was received warmly by the many fire departments involved in the chili cook-off as well as departments across the Bay Area. He said Menlo Park firefighters have been working on cornhole boards in the days leading up to the cook-off to be used during the tournament and raffled off later in the day, the proceeds of which will go the Gilroy Foundation.
“It was amazing how many people jumped on board,” he said. “I think it says a lot about the community and a lot about the Bay Area.”
With several fire departments across San Mateo County as well as California Water Service, the San Mateo Public Works Department and the San Mateo Police Officers’ Association signed up to compete in the chili cook-off, Martinez acknowledged the competition is heating up among those who believe their recipes will reign at this year’s event. He said a captain at Foster City’s Fire Station 28 won last year’s competition, leaving Martinez and his team hungry to take the first place this year.
“I think we know what his secret is so we’ve got a little secret of our own,” he said. “We hope we take the prize this year for best chili.”
With some 30 homebrewers offering tastes of their beers, a robust chili competition and plenty of family-friendly activities, this year’s event is shaping up to be another successful effort to bring the community together, noted Lavezzo. In the hours leading up to the event, Lavezzo expected those coordinating the event to be busy putting the finishing touches on the event and also for their efforts to be well worth their time.
“We encourage everyone to come out every year, we try to make it a nice community event,” he said. “Chili, beer, cars and live music … what more could you ask for?”
The 11th annual Chili Cook-off will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at San Mateo’s Central Park, 50 E. Fifth Ave. Multiple chili tastings and a drink are included in the $10 entry fee.
