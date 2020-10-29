SUPPORT THE JOY OF MUSIC, SUPPORT SAN FRANCISCO OPERA: COMPANY RELIEF CHALLENGE OFFERS DOLLAR TO DOLLAR MATCHING. When the lockdown came, San Mateo Highlands resident Jennifer Lynch saw her duties as San Francisco Opera’s Managing Director: Philanthropy and Audiences expand exponentially. Lynch talks about the challenges facing San Francisco Opera as the War Memorial Opera House stage remains silent.
DJ: Tell a little about yourself and how you came to work for San Francisco Opera.
JL: I first went to the War Memorial Opera House when I was a teenager to attend the San Francisco Ballet — dance was my first passion. I didn’t actually attend a San Francisco Opera performance until I started working with the Company in 2001, but by that time I was an opera fanatic, thanks to living and working in NYC after college. We moved to the Peninsula after my husband finished his MBA at Haas (UC Berkeley) in 2003. We’ve lived in the San Mateo Highlands since 2004.
DJ: How has this lockdown impacted San Francisco Opera?
JL: COVID-19 has caused a level of disruption in performing arts previously unimaginable. San Francisco Opera is nearly 100 years old and has gone through the Great Depression, WW2, the Loma Prieta earthquake, the dot com bust, 9/11, and the Great Recession, but we’ve never faced anything like the loss of an entire year of performances. We’ve been primarily focused on three things: keeping the company going; supporting our artists, musicians, design teams, crew members and staff to the best of our ability through the crisis; and serving our audiences and the public in creative, alternative ways.
DJ: How has San Francisco Opera continued to engage with audiences during the shutdown?
JL: In a matter of weeks this spring we created a digital platform called Opera is ON for streaming archival performances and original content. It’s brought the solace and joy of music to thousands of people around the Bay Area and the world at a time when they need it more than ever. We’ve also been doing monthly town halls for subscribers and donors with our General Director, Matthew Shilvock, and special guests to help our audience stay connected as we journey back to the stage. Our Department of Diversity, Equity and Community sprang into action this spring and moved all of our community and school programs online. We’re experimenting with other offerings like our screening of “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the Fort Mason Drive-In. And we have more events coming up in November and December that will be announced soon.
DJ: What is the Company Relief Challenge?
JL: Thanks to the generosity of three of our incredible donors, from now through Nov.23 all new gifts, pledges and donations of tickets will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to a maximum of $5 million. The support we are receiving from the community has been unbelievably inspiring; it’s keeping us standing upright and seeing us through! All the details on our challenge can be found on sfopera.com.
DJ: What is in the planning stages for the Great ReOpening?
JL: In the short term, we’re focused on getting back to performing as soon as it is safe and permitted. The Opera’s Centennial is also right around the corner in 2022-23, by which time we hope the world will be excited to join us for a spectacular 100th birthday celebration!
ANOTHER WAY TO GET INVOLVED: ONLINE SAN FRANCISCO OPERA COSTUME SHOP SALE NOV. 13-15. In a rare opportunity for opera fans and sartorial mavens, San Francisco Opera will offer for sale over 500 colorful costumes previously worn by artists on the War Memorial Opera House stage. The entirely online sale begins at noon on Nov. 13 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15 (Pacific Standard Time). Detailed costume specifications and photos will be provided on the opera shop’s website. Prices range from $75 to $1,000, plus shipping and taxes. Patrons who require assistance can email costumesale@sfopera.com or call the Box Office at (415) 864-3330 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Friday and Saturday Nov. 13-14) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Nov. 15) during the sale period. Purchasers can either have their items shipped or pick-up their items in-person in Burlingame. Proceeds will benefit San Francisco Opera operating expenses including artist support and young artist development. Subscribers and donors of $75 or more will enjoy special access to a preview sale. For more information visit sfopera.com/costumesale.
