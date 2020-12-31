SAN MATEO ARTIST JARED SINES SHARES ABOUT HIS LIFELONG LOVE OF PAINTING. It has been 58 years since San Mateo artist Jared Sines began showing his paintings at Shreve and Co. in San Francisco. Since then, there have been numerous venues for Sines’ work, and throughout January The Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park presents “My Favorite Things to Paint” — a selection of the artist’s recent and vintage works. Sines talks about the oil painting set that got him started, teachers who made a difference, and his upcoming virtual gallery reception.
DJ: How did you become interested in the arts?
JS: My interest in creating art goes back to my artist father’s experiments with me. He gave me a small oil painting set when I was 4 or 5. I rapidly filled canvases and used up my paints, and asked for more, but was told to wait awhile. I had gotten the colors all over myself and my room. I was switched to “dry” materials, such as pencil and charcoal. At age 8, I began to attend the Richard Stephens art school, (now the Academy of Art University). My lessons were primarily life drawing, and my teacher was “Pappy” Stephens. I would take the train to the city, study art in the morning, and then take a one-hour piano lesson in the afternoon. The music lessons ended after approximately one year, but the art continued into college. I have had many art teachers who have inspired me over the years, Carmel De Simone at the Burlingame Art Association comes to mind.
DJ: Which mediums do you prefer?
JS: I worked in charcoal, pencil and water colors for a long while, but prefer oils today, because they are flexible and versatile. I can change a painting in process, and experiment with the degree of finish I want to achieve.
DJ: How have your subjects changed over the years?
JS: My subjects have not changed over the years, but the way I paint them has. Now that my eyesight is getting a bit dimmer, I work more loosely than in years past, although most people would not notice much difference in my still lifes.
DJ: How did you come to show paintings at Shreve and Co.?
JS: I began showing at Shreve and Co. in San Francisco at the behest of my father. His advertising agency was a few blocks away, at Union Square, and we would pass by the Shreve building on the way to Chinatown for lunch. There were a couple of artists showing in the window, Charles Proom and Gerald Stinski, whose work intrigued me. They made small, highly detailed paintings that were unusual in those days. My dad said he thought I could do the same. I bought some gessoed panels and small art brushes, and got to work. After about three months, I had some works ready to show. My dad wanted to do a proper presentation, with framed pieces, but I got impatient. I took a couple of unframed works to Shreve’s and showed them to Mr. Walter Nagle, who represented the artists. He told me to varnish them and bring them back. He would frame them.
DJ: Do you enjoy teaching art?
JS: I started teaching art to adults about 15 years ago, at the Pacific Art League. I taught life drawing, drawing and oil painting. I enjoyed the interaction with students most of all. I believe every student has potential, and I strive to discover what that might be, and to help them along on their personal art journey. As far as Zoom goes, I enjoy teaching by this method, but prefer in person teaching, and am looking forward to the day when that can resume. As far as accessing my classes: I am teaching one class next semester. Anyone interested can join me by calling the Pacific Art League or by joining online,
DJ: How will your Jan. 13 virtual reception be conducted?
JS: This will be my first virtual reception, so I hope all goes well. I am going to be on Zoom. Anyone who wants to chat with me can access Zoom on their phone or computer and look up “Jared Sines’ Art Show.” If that doesn’t work, I encourage them to try Facetime on their phone. My number is (650) 465-9951.
PORTOLA ART GALLERY PARTICULARS. Portola Art Gallery is located at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jared Sines’ works are on display through 31. Sines will be at the gallery on Jan. 9 and will hold a virtual reception on Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. For information call 321-0220 or visit www.portolaartgallery.com.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
