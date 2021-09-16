WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 18, Menlo School 8
The Knights hung in with the rival Gators for a half, but SHP pulled away in the second to post the WCAL victory.
Leading 7-3 at halftime, SHP (2-0) outscored Menlo (1-1)11-4 over the final two quarters.
Gavin West went off for the Gators, netting six goals and adding a pair of assists. Will Swart also had an eight-point effort with five goals and three assists. Luke Johnston and Jack Vort each added a pair of goals for SHP. Goaltender Griff Price finished with nine saves.
Greg Hilderbrand paced the Menlo offense, scoring a hat trick. Tommy Kiessling and Jack Murad each added a pair of goals for the Knights. Goaltender Finn Byrne finished with nine saves.
Girls’ golf
South City 193, El Camino 200
The Warriors got past the rival Colts, led by Nida Currier-Herzallah’s 4-over 31 on the par-27 Mariner’s Point Golf Course in Foster City.
Alyssa Batang finished with a 34 for South City, which also got scores of 42 from Jollyn Gunardi and Isabel Amores. Jianna Nabung rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with a 44.
El Camino was led by Melissa Woo, who took home low-round honors with a 3-over 30. Mikayla Levene carded a 39 and Franchesca Junio shot a 40. Meaghan Tanasupol (44) and Malea Tuimavave (47).
TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Hillsdale 3, San Mateo 0
The Knights stayed undefeated on the season and improved to 2-0 in Bay Division play with a sweep of the Bearcatgs, 25-11, 25-9, 25-4.
Victoria Vanos finished with 12 kills to lead Hillsdale. Jean Dean and Sophia Makarewycz each had six kills, while Rianna Liu finished with 19 assists for the Knights.
San Mateo falls to 0-2 in division play and 3-4 overall.
Burlingame 3, Woodside 0
The Panthers moved above the .500 mark on the season and won their second straight in Bay Division action, beating the Wildcats 25-18, 25-13, 25-13.
Keegan Boyse had seven kills and two blocks to lead Burlingame (2-0 Bay, 3-2 overall). Ella Duong contributed eight kills and 21 assists.
Capuchino 3, Westmoor 0
Eva Caruso had 12 kills and Grace Edwards five service aces to lead the Mustangs to a sweep over the Rams, 25-16, 25-18, 25-11.
In other action …
Terra Nova swept past South City, 25-14, 25-12, 25-10. … El Camino beat Jefferson in three straight, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 7, Carlmont 0
The first showdown of the PAL Bay Division season was anything but as the Bears asserted its division dominance with a sweep of the Scots in straight sets.
Ava Martin (No. 1 singles) and Tessa Ellingson (No. 2 singles) lost only two games each in 6-0, 6-2 wins. Lila Motamedi, playing at No. 4 singles, lost only three games in a 6-0, 6-3 victory.
The No. 3 doubles team of Johanna Gulliksson and Amelia Kratzer won 6-3, 6-4.
M-A improves to 2-0 in PAL Bay play, while Carlmont fell to 1-1.
Half Moon Bay 5, San Mateo 2
Three of the matches went three sets with the Cougars winning 2 of 3 to post the win over the Bearcats.
Charlotte Ragozin won her No. 1 singles match against San Mateo’s Katie Hong, 6-4, 4-6, (10-8). At No. 1 doubles, San Mateo’s Alicia Chan and Keaton Fritts outlasted Paige Coffman and Audrey Rock, 6-4, 5-7, (14-12). In the No. 2 doubles match, HMB’s Bela Davila and Jessica Perez-Rubio beat Zoe Louie-Der and Nisha Siva, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Burlingame 5, Aragon 2
The Panthers rebounded from their loss to M-A last week with the win over Dons to even their Bay Division record at 1-1.
The teams split the four singles matches: Burlingame’s Mila Mulready and Michelle Moshkovoy winning at No. 1 and No. 4, while Aragon’s Jessica Fu and Annie He won at No. 2 and 3 singles.
The difference in the match was Burlingame’s sweep of the three doubles matches. Annika Ganguly and Molly Wachhost set the tone for the Panthers at No. 1 doubles, winning at love. The Stone sister, Caitlin and Rose, posted a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles, while Lily Grenier and Isabella Lazarov won at No. 3 doubles when the Aragon pair of Sherya Arjun and Kexin Zhang had to retire after they had split the first two sets.
Woodside 4, Hillsdale 3
The Knights won the first three singles matches, but the Wildcats won at No. 4 singles and swept the doubles matches to post the victory.
Robin Matsumoto (No. 1 singles), Kirlan Sohal (No. 2 singles) and Chloe Goh (No. 3 singles) all won their matches, with Sohal and Goh winning in three sets.
Camila Jeung gave Woodside the No. 4 singles win with a 6-3, 6-3 decision. The Wildcats then dominated at doubles. Carmen and Annabel Bechtel lost only two games; Madelyn Lee and Kailyn Holly lost a two of five games, while Claire Cook and Aidan Helfand dropped only four games at No. 3 doubles.
Sequoia 7, El Camino 0
The Ravens improved to 2-0 in Ocean Division play, winning all seven matches in straight sets.
Ciara Murman (No. 2 singles), Nora Wooley (No. 3 singles) and the No. 1 and 3 doubles team of Kyra Schechter and Zara Ashan, Medline Carpinelli and Sphia Doyle, respectively, all won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Oceana 7, Capuchino 0
The Sharks’ singles quartet of Leila Delapena, Sharon Liang, Juliana Woehl and Kate Kohn combined to lose only eight games.
Oceana won the three doubles matches by forfeit.
Mills 4, Westmoor 3
The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of Cayenne Wong and Rita Li outlasted Westmoor’s Emerald Hue and Emily Rostrata in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the win for Mills.
Mills got singles win from Cecilia Wuo (No. 2) and No. 3 Naomi Zhao. Westmoor’s Calrisa Wu and Chloe Mercado won at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Ashlee Liu and Jasmine Ma won at No. 2 doubles for the Rams, but the Vikings won at No. 3 doubles, where Natalie Manuel and Erika Kita posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Menlo School 3, Presentation 0
The Knights prepared for their WBAL opener Thursday with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of the Panthers.
Menlo (11-5 overall) got a team-high 10 kills from Simone Adam. Zoe Gregory distributed 27 assists, while Hanna Hoffman added 18 more.
Girls’ golf
Hillsdale 238, San Mateo 248
Hannah Sangha fired a 1-under 34 to take low medalist honors for the Bearcats, but Ashlyn Johnson’s 2-over 37, coupled with a 42 from Ava Saiki carried the Knights to the upset win at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Lacqui Landucci finished with a 51, Lei Ahtou a 53 and Kayla Truong a 55 for Hillsdale.
San Mateo’s Lindsay Huang, who has been among the best in the PAL the last two seasons, had an uncharacteristically poor round, finishing with a 49. Rounding out the scoring for the Bearcats were: Katie Borgeson (54), Kate Park (59) and Julia Heyts (62).
Aragon 250, Carlmont 251
Layla’s Adle’s 49 proved to be the difference for the Dons in their win over the Scots at Poplar Creek.
Adle came in with the Dons’ third-best score. Carlmont’s third-best was a 50 from Calista Savay.
Aragon’s Bridget Stewart posted the low round of the day, firing a 44. Kiana Flores and Kara Kim each finished with 46s for the Scots.
Hillsdale’s Grace To and Carlmont’s Anna Jin both carded 53 and Emma Huang (Hillsdale) and Ellie Molholm (Carlmont) each finished with 56s.
