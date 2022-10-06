WEDNESDAY
Football
South City (1-1 PAL Lake, 2-3 overall) at Saratoga (0-2, 2-3), 7 p.m. Thursday
The Warriors were whipped by Woodside last week, 34-13. … The Saratoga Falcons were clipped by Monta Vista, 42-35. … South City saw its two-game winning streak snapped. … In Lake Division play, the Warriors are scoring an average of 26.5 points, while giving up 34.5. … Saratoga has lost two in a row. … Falcons quarterback Shane Timmons completed 13-of-19 passes for 207 yards with a pair of touchdowns last week.
TUESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 17, Terra Nova 3
Josiah Yeager and Lachlan North combined for 11 goals as the Knights stayed atop the Bay Division standings with the win over the Tigers.
Yeager also had a game-high five assists and came up with three steals for Hillsdale (4-1 PAL Bay, 5-10 overall).
Matthew Love added a hat trick for the Knights, while goaltender Justin McClure finished with 11 saves, while also scoring once and assisting on four other goals.
Terra Nova remains winless on the season at 0-5.
Carlmont 8, Woodside 6
The Scots pulled off the upset of the Wildcats, knocking Woodside out of a first-place tie with Hillsdale.
Woodside falls to 3-2 in Bay play, while Carlmont improves to 2-3.
Girls’ water polo
Burlingame 16, Notre Dame-Belmont 1
The Panthers scored eight goals in the first period while shutting out the Tigers for the first three quarters.
Burlingame improves to 5-0 in Bay Division play, while NDB is still searching for its first league win.
Terra Nova 17, Mercy-Burlingame 5
The Tigers remain atop the Ocean Division standings after beating the Crusaders.
Malia Smith led the way for Terra Nova (9-0 PAL Ocean), scoring five times. Sonny Guilbadouline added four goals in the Tigers’ win.
Mercy falls to 3-5 in division play.
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 7, Aragon 0
The Panthers pulled into a second-place tie with Carlmont in the Bay Division standings after sweeping the Dons.
The match of the day came at No. 3 singles, where Burlingame’s Caitlin Stone had to rally from a set down to beat Aragon’s Taylor Lee, 6-7 (7-9), 7-5, (10-8).
Other than that, Burlingame (5-2 PAL Bay) won the other six matches in straight sets. Mila Mulready and Michelle Moshkovoy each won their No. 1 and No. 4 singles matches, 6-1, 6-1.
Hillsdale 4, Woodside 3
The Knights won three singles matches and captured the No. 3 doubles match to pull out the win over the Wildcats.
Nicole Donovan and Kellyn Murphy posted a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles for Hillsdale (4-4 PAL Bay), while also getting wins from Gurkiran Sohal (6-3, 6-0), Chloe Goh (6-4, 6-0) and Brooke Vaysberg (6-2, 7-5).
Camilla Jerng won at No. 1 singles for Woodside (2-5), 6-3, 6-2. Annabelle Bechtel and Madeline Lee, and Madi Escobar and Kiera Campana won at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles for the Wildcats.
Half Moon Bay 5, San Mateo 2
The Cougars picked up their first Bay Division win of the season, taking 3 of 4 singles matches and winning 2 of 3 doubles.
Shahbano Aurangzeb dominated at No. 4 singles for HMB (1-7 PAL Bay) winning 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Woodside’s Nora Flynn and Giorgia Carter needed three sets to get past Dominique Mostafavi and Francesca Wesley, 6-2, 5-7, (10-6).
Katie Hong gave San Mateo (1-7) the win at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-1.
Sequoia 7, Oceana 0
The Ravens stayed unbeaten in Ocean Division play with the sweep of the Sharks.
Sasha Efimchick (No. 1 singles) and Ella Satterwhite (No. 2 singles) each won their matches at love, while Kylie Ho at No. 3 singles lost only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win. The No. 3 doubles team of Lucia Nino-Sears and Tessa Barr also lost only one game, while Asha Smith and Fern Seifert won their No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1.
Capuchino 5, Westmoor 2
The Mustangs remain one game back of Sequoia after they beat the Rams.
Capuchino’s No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles team were especially dominant. Ayana Watabiki, Reina Watabiki, and the tandem of Lis Do and Kayla Shum all won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Crystal Springs 3
The Gators won three of the four singles and then picked up a win at No. 2 doubles to beat the Gryphons.
Charlotte Weber was dominant at No. 1 singles for SHP, losing just one game. Sadie Goldstein lost just two games at No. 4 singles for the Gators, while Jasleen Chohan and Audrey Hampton won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles for SHP.
In other action …
Sarahi Avila helped lead El Camino to a 7-0 win over South City with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles. … Mills beat Terra Nova 4-3, with the Tigers having to forfeit two matches. … Menlo School cruised to a 7-0 win over Notre Dame-Belmont in a WBAL match, losing just 10 games over seven matches.
Volleyball
Sequoia 3, Half Moon Bay 1
The streaking Ravens won their fourth straight PAL Bay match, beating the Cougars 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15.
Sofie Olson led Sequoia (4-4 PAL Bay, 10-7 overall) with 15 kills. Allie Caldwell added 13 kills and Blessing Taimani had 14 digs.
Half Moon Bay falls to 2-6 in division play and 7-9 overall.
Capuchino 3, Mills 0
The Mustangs stayed undefeated in Ocean Division play with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-13 win over the Vikings.
Capuchino improves to 8-0 in division play, one game ahead of San Mateo. Mills falls to 3-5 in Ocean play.
San Mateo 3, Woodside 0
The Bearcats kept pace with Capuchino by beating the Wildcats, 25-17, 25-7, 25-20.
San Mateo (7-1 PAL Ocean) remains one game behind division-leading Capuchino.
Salinas 3, Menlo School 1
Brooke Dombkowski had 18 kills and 10 digs for the Knights, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Cowboys in a non-league match, 25-19, 28-26, 15-25, 25-17.
Logan Wilson had 7 kills and 5 blocks for Menlo (11-12 overall), while Lily Kautai had 28 assists.
In other action …
Burlingame (6-2 PAL Bay) outlasted Menlo-Atherton (4-4) 3-2 — 25-22, 16-25, 20-25, 25-17, 16-14. Burlingame… Aragon (6-2 PAL Bay, 10-6 overall) got past Terra Nova (0-8, 4-18( 23-25, 25-15, 25-1,4, 25-8. … Hillsdale (6-2) got back to its winning ways, holding off Carlmont (3-4, 4-5) 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 19-25, 15-11. … El Camino (6-2 PAL Ocean, 11-4 overall) swept rival South City (1-7, 3-11), 25-15, 25-14, 25-12. … Westmoor (4-4 PAL Ocean, 13-12 overall) got past Daly City rival Jefferson (0-8, 0-10) 25-12, 25-16, 25-14.
Girls’ golf
Harker 202, Menlo School 224
Menlo’s Joelle Kim had a hole-in-one on the par-3 7th hole her way to a 3-under 33, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles pulled out the WBAL victory at Palo Alto Hills Country Club.
Hailey Kim carded a 1-over 37 for the Knights, while Chloe Lee had a 46.
Harker was led by Allison Yang, who shot a 1-over 37.
Hillsdale 240, San Mateo 312
Kayla Truong shot a personal-best 8-over 43 as part of the Knights’ Bay Division win over the Bearcats at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo, the Knights’ best effort of the season.
Ashlyn Johnson had the low round of the day, again, for Hillsdale, finishing with a 4-over 39. Ava Saiki finished with a 46 for the Knights.
Kate Park led San Mateo with a 57.
South City 213, Half Moon Bay 233
Alyssa Batang fired a 1-over 37 to lead the Warriors to the Ocean Division win over the Cougars at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Jollyn Gunardi added a 5-over 41 for South City, while Nida Currier-Herzallah carded a 42 and Isabel Amores a 44.
HMB was led by Xochitl Godoy, who finished with a 6-over 42.
Burlingame 222, El Camino 237
Sophia Ibanez led a contingent of four Panthers to shoot rounds in the 40s to beat the Colts at Fleming Park.
Ibanez finished with a 41, followed by Brooklyn Arcenal’s 42, a 43 from Taylor Oldenburg and a 45 from Sarah Ott. Lindsey Thompson rounded out the scoring for Burlingame with a 51.
El Camino’s Francesca Junio had the low round of the day, finishing with a 6-over 36. Kami Mahwara and Melissa Woo both had 46s for the Colts.
