FRIDAY
Bay Division
Terra Nova (0-3, 4-4) at King’s Academy (0-3, 2-6), 7 p.m. Friday
The Tigers were taken down by M-A, 38-7. … The Knights were knocked off by Sacred Heart Prep, 21-14. … Terra Nova took a 35-16 win over King’s in 2019. … This game could be a determining factor as to which team in relegated to the Ocean Division for the 2022 season. Since the inception of the PAL division system, Terra Nova has never not played in the Bay Division. … After winning four of its first five games, Terra Nova is now mired in a three-game losing streak. … King’s Academy has dropped four games in a row. … During their losing streak, the Knights are averaging 13.5 points scored per game.
Half Moon Bay (2-, 3-4) at Sacred Heart Prep (2-2, 3-5), 7 p.m.
The Cougars are coming off a thrilling 42-41 overtime win over Burlingame. … The Gators grabbed a 21-14 win over King’s Academy. … SHP posted a 29-26 win over HMB during the 2021 spring season. The Cougars beat the Gators 40-0 in 2019. … HMB has won three of its last four, averaging 45 points per game. … SHP has not scored more than 28 points in any game this season.
Ocean Division
Capuchino (2-2, 4-4) at Aragon (2-1, 5-3), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs were mauled by Menlo School last week, 42-0. … The Dons were dominant in a 38-6 win over Jefferson. … Aragon beat Capuchino 33-7 during the 2021 spring season. Capuchino posted a 28-14 win over the Dons in 2019 — the Mustangs’ first win over Aragon in seven tries. … After a three-game winning streak, Capuchino has now dropped two in a row. … The Mustangs were shut out for the second time this season. They were blanked 35-0 by Burlingame in the season opener. … Aragon has won five of its last six games. .. In those five wins, the Dons are scoring an average of 40 points per game.
Menlo School (4-0, 8-0) at Carlmont (0-4, 1-7), 7 p.m.
The Knights kept on rolling, smashing Capuchino 42-0 last week. … The Scots were squashed by Hillsdale, 42-14. … Menlo beat Carlmont 23-17 in a 2019 meeting. … The Knights have allowed only 35 points through four Ocean Division games. … Offensively, Menlo hasn’t scored less than 40 points in Ocean play. … Carlmont has lost seven straight since opening the season with a 40-7 win over El Camino. … During the losing streak, the Scots haven’t scored more than 27 points. … Defensively, the Scots are allowing 35 points against Ocean Division teams.
Jefferson (1-3, 3-4) at Hillsdale (2-1, 6-2), 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies were gouged by Aragon last week, 38-6. … The Knights skewered Carlmont, 34-14. … Hillsdale held off Jefferson 13-6 during the 2021 spring season. … Jefferson needs to win out to have any hope of making the CCS playoffs. … Jefferson was held to single-digit scoring for the third time this season. … Hillsdale has won six of its last seven. … The Knights scored 30 or more points for the fifth time this season.
Lake Division
San Mateo (3-0,7-0) at El Camino (1-2, 1-7), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats had a bye last week. They beat Sequoia 35-6 two weeks ago. … The Colts were clobbered by Sequoia last week, 40-0. … San Mateo beat El Camino 21-0 in the 2019 season opener. … San Mateo has scored 21 or more points in every game this season. … The Bearcats haven’t been 7-0 in more than 20 years. They opened the 2003 season with six straight wins on their way to a CCS title.
Woodside (2-1, 3-4) at Sequoia (2-1, 3-5), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats whacked Mills last week, 30-8. … The Ravens ran over El Camino, 40-0. … Sequoia came away with a 27-21 win during the 2021 spring season. … Woodside has won two straight after losing four in a row. … The 30 points scored was the most for Woodside since opening the 2021 spring season with a 40-0 season-opening win over South City. … Sequoia snapped a two-game skid with last week’s victory. … The 40 points scored was a season a high for the Ravens and the most since hanging 50 on South City during the 2021 spring season.
Non-league
Dougherty Valley-San Ramon (5-3) at Mills (0-7), 7 p.m.
The Dougherty Valley Wildcats were whipped by Livermore last week, 39-6. … The Vikings were beat back by Woodside, 30-8. … After winning their first five games, Dougherty Valley has now lost three straight. … In their first five games, the Wildcats scored an average of 45 points. During their losing streak, they’re averaging 13. … Mills scored for the first time since Week 3, having been shutout in their three previous games.
College
San Mateo (2-0, 7-0) at Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (2-0, 5-2), 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs bullied Laney last week, 52-7. … The DVC Vikings blasted Chabot-Hayward, 32-3. … CSM posted a 28-7 win over DVC in 2019. … CSM is ranked No. 1 in the state by the JC Athletic Bureau. … DVC is ranked No. 8 in the state by the JCAB. … CSM’s scores an average of 41.6 points per game, seventh-best in the state. DVC is sixth, averaging 42.3. … Bulldogs’ QB Luke Bottari in tied for second in the state in touchdown passes with 18 against just one interception. His pass efficiency rating is 183.1, third-best in the state.
