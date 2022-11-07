The Sacred Heart Prep boys’ and girls’ water polo teams both advanced to the Central Coast Section semifinals.
But the rest of the teams representing San Mateo County had a short stay.
Leading 3-2 after the first period, the 13-time defending Central Coast Section champ Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo team took command of its first-round match with an eight-goal second period as they went on to beat No. 8 Los Gatos, 19-11 Saturday.
The Gators are the four-time defending Open Division champ.
That eight-goal outburst proved to be the winner as SHP (20-7) and Los Gatos (19-9) both scored eight goals in the second half. They both scored five in the third and three in the fourth.
Luke Bachler and Harrison Rohlen led the attack for the Gators. Bachler scored a team-high four goals and assisted on a fifth. Rohlen netted a hat trick and also added a pair of assists. Jake Tsotadze also potted three goals, Nelson Harris added two goals and two assists for SHP, while Will Swart had a goal and two assists.
The Gators will face No. 4 St. Francis (18-10) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis. SHP swept the two-game season series during West Catholic Athletic League play. The Lancers beat No. 4 Palo Alto (21-7), 10-4.
Menlo School, on the other hand, suffered the biggest upset of the tournament. With a 13-11 overtime loss to WCAL rival Valley Christian, the Knights will not be playing in the Open Division semifinals for the first time since the advent of the division.
Third-seeded Menlo (18-9) seemed to be in control of the match against No. 6 Valley Christian (14-14). After a 1-1 first period, the Knights outscored the Warriors 5-1 in the second to lead 6-2 at halftime.
Down 19-6 going into the final quarter, Valley Christian rallied, outscoring the Knights 5-1 to tie the match at 11-all to send the game into two mandatory periods of overtime.
After a scoreless first OT session, Valley pulled out the win with a pair of goals in the second stanza of extra time.
Tommy Kiesling did all he could for Menlo, scoring seven goals. Menlo goaltender Cormac Mulloy stopped 17 shots and assisted on three goals.
The teams from the Peninsula Athletic League suffered the same fate as Menlo. In Division I, No. 7 Woodside (10-15) fell to No. 2 Mitty (14-13), 8-2. No. 8 Aragon (14-8) lost to top-seeded Gunn (14-13), 16-11.
In Division II, No. 8 Hillsdale, the top qualifier out of the Peninsula Athletic League, saw its season end with a 14-8 loss to No. 1 Stevenson (15-8).
On the girls’ side, SHP, the No. 2 seed in the Open Division, advanced to the semifinals with a 12-5 win over No. 7 St. Ignatius. The Gators (20-7) will take on No. 6 Leland (16-11), which upset No. 3 St. Francis (14-11), 8-7. The match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis.
Like their male counterparts, the Lady Gators were the only team from the Peninsula to advance to the semifinals.
Menlo School (18-9), seeded No. 5 in the Open Division, dropped an 11-7 decision to No. 4 Los Gatos (26-1), 11-7.
In Division I, PAL Bay Division runner-up Menlo-Atherton (10-11), the No. 5 seed, was dumped by No. 4 Mitty, 7-6, while sixth-seeded Woodside (15-6) lost to No. 3 Leigh (12-8).
In Division II, PAL Bay Division champ and sixth-seeded Burlingame (14-8) fell to No. 3 Aptos (17-9), 15-8.
