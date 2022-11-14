After securing a 4-3 quarterfinal win against Los Altos Friday, the fourth-seeded Knights drew top-seeded Cupertino in Saturday morning’s semifinal match, falling 4-3 to the Pioneers.
With the team score tied at 2-all, the match swung on at No. 3 singles, where Menlo freshman Elise Chen forced a third-set tiebreaker, eventually falling to Cupertino’s Allison Hsieh, 5-7, 7-5, 16-14. Cupertino secured the team victory with a win at No. 1 doubles.
