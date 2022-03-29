Austin Lachappelle, San Mateo baseball. The Bearcats opened the PAL Ocean Division slate in style as Lachappelle delivered a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Woodside. The senior left-hander dominated, despite surrendering four walks, by totaling a career-high 12 strikeouts. Lachappelle went on to record 8 2/3 no-hit innings last week, working 1 2/3 of no-hit ball (despite yielding three walks and one run) in San Mateo’s 15-2 win over Westmoor.
Jazlyn Villavicencio, Mercy-Burlingame softball. The sophomore pitcher fronted an 8-0 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral, turning in a one-hit gem to continue a recent string of dominance. Villacicencio struck out 10 while walking three, and has now fired 15 shutout innings on just two hits over her last three appearances.
Daniel Voyles, Aragon boys’ track and field. The senior middle distance runner won three events to help the Dons to the PAL Bay Division dual-meet win 77-53 over Sequoia. Voyles was nearly two seconds faster than the runner-up in the 800, finishing with a time of 2:08.23. He also captured the 1,600 with a time of 4:36.84. To round out his afternoon, Voyles won the high jump as well.
Jared Mettam, Half Moon Bay baseball. The senior shortstop did a little bit of everything as the Cougars swept a pair from Harker School. In a 16-0, series-opening win, Mettam went 1 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. In an 18-3 win two days later, Mettam went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs, two runs scored a three stolen bases.
Sherya Kashyat, Ryan Musich, Aditya Tendulkar, Mateo Truong and Josiah Yeager, Hillsdale swimming. Both Hillsdale’s varsity swimming teams are in contention for PAL Ocean Division titles, both with 4-0 dual-meet records midway through the regular season. The Knights set two program records in their home pool during last week’s dual meet against Westmoor. Kashyat shattered the girls’ 100 breaststroke mark with a time of 1:12.41, topping the previous record of 1:14.89 set by Michelle Karpishin in 2015. The boys’ 200 free relay also etched a program record, with Musich, Tendulkar, Truong and Yeager notching a time of 1:36.30, edging the previous record of 1:36.74 set in 2015.
Malone Lohmann, Menlo-Atherton boys’ lacrosse. The Bears rallied for big wins over Mountain View and Palo Alto, with Lohmann leading the way. He totaled eight goals and eight assists through the two games, and is pacing M-A with 14 goals and 21 assists on the season.
Griff Williams. M-A baseball. The senior pitcher/infielder was right in the middle of a pair of wins over King’s Academy. In a 17-5 win, Williams went 2 for 4 , with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. He also picked up the win on the mound. In the rematch two days later, an 8-4 Bears win, Williams went 1 for 4 with a RBI and a run scored.
Menlo School boys’ tennis. The Knights finished second at the prestigious National High School All-American tournament, which is essentially an unofficial national championship tournament and a tournament Menlo has won three times previously. The Knights beat Dana Hills, Lincoln-Oregon and Corona del Mar to advance to the championship match. In the finals, Menlo, the top seed in the tournament, fell to No. 2 seed University-Irvine, 6-3.
Justin Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The junior distance runner had a strong showing at the Azuza Distance Meet of Champions. Pretre started his day by winning the seeded 800 in a time of 1:55.37, a new personal record and the fourth-fastest time in the CCS this season. Later Saturday night, Pretre captured the seeded 3,200 race, again in a PR, posting a time of 9:08.38, one second off the school record and the fastest time in the CCS this season.
Jack Lanham, Sequoia baseball. The junior was on top of his game in a 2-0 win over Capuchino. Lanham pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits.
Rae D’Amato and Brooke Tran, Aragon softball. The pitching duo combined to win a pair of games while allowing just two runs on 10 hits. In an 11-1 win over Burlingame, the pair combined to allow just one run on five hits. They duplicated that performance in a taut 2-1 win over Sequoia.
Tripp Garrish, Carlmont baseball. The senior carried a big bat in splitting the season series with Aragon last week. In a 6-4, eight-inning loss Wednesday, Garrish had only one hit — but it was a two-run homer that gave the Scots a 2-0 lead. In a 9-4 win over the Dons Friday, Garrish went 2 for 3 with a double, a sacrifice fly, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. He also picked up the win on the mound, working five innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out 11.
