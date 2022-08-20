Editor,
I find it interesting that Matt Grocott quotes (in unnamed translation) the Bible for the proverb about keeping silent rather than revealing your own folly (“Mr. Giarrusso’s letter,” Aug. 16 edition.)
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Disaster Preparedness at the Event Center! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires August 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Editor,
I find it interesting that Matt Grocott quotes (in unnamed translation) the Bible for the proverb about keeping silent rather than revealing your own folly (“Mr. Giarrusso’s letter,” Aug. 16 edition.)
The first thing I have to say is it isn’t even clear what verse he is quoting. There are several proverbs about keeping silence to avoid seeming (or worse yet, being) a fool. Each one has its own nuances. I wish Matt had learned those nuances.
Why? Because after rebuking Giarrusso for ignoring this principle, Matt violates it himself and quite seriously.
How does he do this? In several ways, but with space limitations I will concentrate on one: repeating, as if it were fact, the outrageous lie from the governor of Texas, that the immigration crisis is “an invasion.” That lie is very popular in the GOP, but that does not change the facts: It is not an invasion and Gov. Abbott has no excuse for not knowing this.
And what is Matt’s excuse for not knowing this? Is he simply repeating without question what Gov. Abbott says? Or is he repeating without question what the GOP says?
Now what does Matt think he has made himself to be by uncritically repeating this lie? Recall how his quote of the proverb reads: “Better to stay silent and appear wise than to speak and show yourself a fool.” Exactly what does Matt think he is showing himself to be by repeating such lies?
If he does not know the answer, he needs to spend a lot more time with proverbs.
Matthew Johnson
San Carlos
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(2) comments
Perhaps, Mr. Johnson, you should look up the definition of “invasion.” Find the definition not to your liking and apply it here. I get the feeling you probably buy into the ridiculous “new” Democrat definitions of “recession” and "vaccine." And let’s not forget the new doozy, “inflation reduction.”
Hello, Matt
Remember the British invasion? Not the one in 1814... the one in 1964. Yes, the word invasion can be used in different contexts. The other Matt chooses to apply it to the situation at the border.
Pondering the wisdom of a Brit from the past, "That which we call a rose / By any other name would smell as sweet."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.