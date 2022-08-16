A few weeks ago, two to be exact, a letter to the editor appeared in the paper written by a fella named Bob Giarrusso of San Carlos. Despite having lived in San Carlos for nearly three decades, an honor which passed me by was meeting Mr. Giarrusso in person.
Mr. Giarrusso’s letter was written in response to my column titled, “Just one question.” His letter also came with a title: “Hit the road Matt.” Immensely shorter than mine, his piece asked just a single question: “Matt, Just one question, if you love Texas so much, why don’t you move there?”
Mr. Giarrusso’s question caused me to go back and read again what I had written. I was confused. Did I write about how much I loved Texas? In addition, I was left asking myself, how could I know Texas well enough to say I loved it? Sure, I’ve been there a few times to visit family and friends. I even recall driving through on the I-10 a few times and at least once being at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.
I can say I am acquainted with Texas but to say I love it?
So what did I write about Texas to be accused of loving it enough to move there? Well, I did question the Biden trip to the Middle East to plead for more oil when a shorter, less expensive, less complicated trip could have been made to the state of Texas to make the same plea. Does that mean I love Texas? No, it simply means I recognize Texas as our country’s number one, oil producing state.
Secondly, I mentioned Texas because they are one of three border states taking the brunt of a failed Biden administration border policy. Texas Gov. Abbott recognizes what is going on and properly calls it an invasion. Does comparing the governor, who recognizes an invasion when he sees one, to the current administration, which doesn’t, mean I love Texas? No, it simply means I agree with Gov. Abbott’s assessment of what is going on at our southern border.
Mr. Giarrusso, like I mentioned above, although we have never met in person, allow me to offer a couple suggestions, one gentleman to another. The first is to take a course in reading comprehension. You might find it useful. The second is this: When you have no real argument to make against a point being made, keep silent. As a proverb from the Good Book reads: “Better to stay silent and appear wise than to speak and show yourself a fool.”
However, Mr. Giarrusso, leaving aside the misconception that I love Texas, you have posed a question that would involve leaving California and relocating to another state. Truthfully, my wife and I have, at times, considered it. It’s a tough one to imagine, though, despite Gov. Newsom and his Democrat friends adding new reasons every legislative session.
So far, our reasons to stay outweigh any reasons to leave. Of course, number one is because our adult sons live in California. One of them we saw up at Emigrant Gap two days ago. He’s our son who entered Teen Challenge, a Christian based drug recovery program. He is doing very well and we are thankful he is.
Our other son, who joined the Marines back in October, is now stationed near San Diego. When he was involved with training and schooling back East, visiting him seemed out of the question. Now that he’s back in the state, we look forward to visiting him soon. He also is doing very well.
For my wife, other than what I’ve already mentioned, there are reasons she wouldn’t want to leave California but those are hers and it’s not my prerogative to publicly write about them. Mine, on the other hand, I am at liberty to write about.
A big one is the coaching I took up when we moved to our current home. With the help of another dad who had sons in wrestling, I created a club in our area. The kids in the club are at various stages of their middle and high school careers. It would be a shame to leave them before they achieve their goals. Of course, with coaching, this is constantly a challenge because new kids are always entering the program. But with certain kids, there can be a special kind of bond established. Currently, I have a couple of kids like that and there is no way I am going to abandon them midstream.
So, Mr. Giarrusso, as you can see, there are some things I actually do love and those are the reasons I won’t be “hitting the road” anytime soon.
By the way Mr. Giarrusso, if we ever cross paths in San Carlos, please introduce yourself.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.