When I was a kid, my dad would sometimes interrupt what I was doing and say to me, “Just one question … .” Following would be a question he would pose that would stop me in my tracks. Often, asking just one question can lead to opening one’s eyes to a new truth or newfound wisdom. A broader perspective can be added to one’s thinking. It’s also a good way to provide caution before total disaster happens and, at times, it can reveal an obvious solution to a vexing problem.
A memory I recall from my boyhood days is raking leaves in the front yard on a breezy fall day and getting frustrated because the wind kept blowing the leaves to where I had just raked. My dad observed the scene and said to me, “Son, just one question: Why not rake the leaves in the direction the wind is blowing?” “Boy,” I thought, “why didn’t I think of that?”
This idea of just one question came to mind recently when I was reading a news story about Biden’s recent trip to the Middle East to negotiate with Saudi Arabia for more oil. If given the chance, I’d ask the president and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm just one question regarding the trip: Why didn’t you go to the state of Texas instead and negotiate with Gov. Abbott for more oil? Or for that matter, North Dakota, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Colorado? After all, they are the five biggest oil producing states, with Texas being by far the largest, (per data from 2020).
Another story that keeps popping up regards the billions of dollars we’re spending on behalf of Ukraine and its battle to protect its eastern border. Last I read, we’ve spent over $54 billion to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion. Just one question: Why are we spending billions to protect Ukraine’s border while spending so little to protect our own?
Shortly after taking over the Oval Office, Biden announced, “it shall be the policy of my administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.” I’d sure like to see a careful review like that when it comes to our spending in Ukraine.
Of course, the border crisis is an issue, which again relates to Texas. In the U.S. Constitution, Article IV, section 4, reads: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion.” Gov. Abbott understands what an invasion is when he sees one. Just one question: why can’t Joe Biden and Kamala Harris understand what an invasion is when they see one and cause the federal government to act as it is constitutionally required? Not only is it an issue for a border state like Texas but for every state in the union.
As everyone knows, the millions who cross our southern border into the United States illegally are referred to as “undocumented.” Since COVID showed up in the United States in 2019, we’ve all been encouraged, even demanded to get “the jab.” I recall last year Stanford University requiring proof of vaccination to spectate a sporting event on campus. It wasn’t alone. There were restaurants requiring proof of vaccination before patrons could enter, sit down and dine. Just one question: Why was documentation required to enter a sports arena or restaurant but not required to enter the country?
Back to Biden’s Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm. I have read about her and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, lauding the virtues of America going “green” by ridding ourselves of oil dependent cars, trucks and trains. We are expected to convert everything to battery powered, electric vehicles. In a recent interview, Buttigieg stated: “We’re for cutting the cost of electric vehicles, because when you have an electric vehicle then you’re also gonna be able to save on gas, but you’ve got to be able to afford it in the first place.” Just one question: Why doesn’t the federal government pave the way for the rest of us? They could start by converting their entire U.S. Postal Service fleet and the presidential limousine.
To close, one last question. Almost every Pacific Gas and Electric bill I receive includes a slip of paper with a message about how I can reduce demand on California’s overtaxed energy grid. It even offers examples of how a household can become more energy efficient. Just one question: If California is struggling to power its electric grid, how are we supposed to support more and more vehicles plugging in to recharge their batteries, not to mention the requirement for “all electric” homes and office buildings?
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
