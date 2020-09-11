Editor,
We Americans are all facing a new situation which is scary and unpredictable. We are grateful to our city leadership and especially our local Police Department for keeping us safe for now.
When attacks were made initially on police around the nation, our first reaction was to show our support. The next day, my wife and I delivered specially-prepared cookies to local police departments to thank them for keeping us safe.
Because we know the police act in our best interests, we wrote to Mayor Diane Howard asking her to put Police Appreciation Week on the monthly Redwood City Council agenda for discussion. Mayor Howard answered the letter but not the question. We sent a second letter with the specific question again about this proposed agenda item and received no response at all. Today we saw Mayor Howard’s letter to the editor attacking Maria Rutenburg for making the same request.
This is not the right time to attack each other. It is a time to unite. We elect the mayor and we aren’t asking for much. We want to keep our community safe by uniting behind our city leadership and especially our police. United we stand. Divided we fall.
Desmond and Elena Tuck
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.