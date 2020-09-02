Editor,
I normally do not respond to negative comments, as I have usually found it to be nonproductive with the writer not interested in any opinion but their own. However, since Ms. Rutenburg has questioned my courage and leadership using inaccurate and misleading statements, I feel the need to respond and set the record straight (“Police appreciation month” letter to the editor in the Aug. 26 edition of the Daily Journal).
First off, we are not rolling out the red carpet for BLM as Ms. Rutenburg claims. In fact, when we removed the letters from Broadway, I was accused in some emails of being a racist. Redwood City is one of the most ethnically diverse communities on the Peninsula and this council views that as one of our strengths. We are committed to create a safe community, where all can feel safe and receive fair and equal justice and opportunity.
Had Ms. Rutenburg bothered to read what I have previously written, she would have known that I believe we have an excellent police force, and have always pushed back on the accusation of systemic racism within our department. Like any organization, the police recognize they could be better, however, they are not interested in symbolic gestures.
Currently, they are having multiple meetings with the public to better understand their concerns, and to make internal changes to improve their relationship with the community.
Courage and leadership are not about standing with one group against another. It is standing in the middle and working with both groups to find common ground. If you want to support our police and the dangerous work they perform every day, and hopefully you do, just give them a smile, a wave and say “thanks.”
Diane Howard
Redwood City
The letter writer is the mayor of Redwood City
