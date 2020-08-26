Editor,
Police across the country are treated like an enemy and Redwood City is a glaring example of the recent national pattern. With the speed we are going, defunding is not far behind. A 1,000-strong group of local residents decided that we will not allow police hatred to be perpetrated in our name. Not in Redwood City.
We asked Mayor Diane Howard to sponsor an agenda item at the City Council to declare a Police Appreciation Month. Activities to include the city’s official proclamation of appreciation and respect for our law enforcement, raising of the police flag and a temporary wall of gratitude in the plaza, encouraging businesses to display “we love our police” signs in their windows, provide discounts, etc.
Mayor Howard is bent on not allowing it. Why? Why did BLM get a Broadway mural, a huge wall in the library lot, a city proclamation of support, and those bi-weekly police lynching sessions where police must “sit quietly and listen” to the badly veiled attacks on their professionalism and ungrounded accusations of racism? Why can the City Council keep rolling out the red carpet for BLM and spend our city budget on them, and yet, when it comes to showing at least a bit of love to our police we get such a steadfast refusal by Mayor Howard? Ensuring law and order is a direct obligation of the City Council. Lecturing us about our morals is not. Mayor Howard must display some courage and leadership and show our city’s unequivocal support for our police.
Maria Rutenburg
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.