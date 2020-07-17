A Black Lives Matter mural, painted in bold yellow on Broadway in downtown Redwood City, is slated to be the site of a sit-in this weekend by activists concerned with recent news city officials plan to remove the artwork.
Thursday morning, Dan Pease, the 40-year-old Redwood City resident responsible for the 17-foot-long mural, was informed the city had plans to powerwash the mural away over the coming weekend. The reason for the removal, he was told, was due to potential traffic code violations and a threat of legal action by a lawyer who had requested to paint “MAGA 2020” in a similar fashion denied by city officials.
“I’m not upset the piece is being taken down because it’s just words on the street. It doesn’t represent real change. What is upsetting and frustrating is someone who disagrees with the thought of ‘Black Lives Matter’ has the audacity to come out with ... a comparable counter punch to ‘Black Lives Matter.’ That to me is disgusting,” said Pease, a building inspector in a nearby city.
Similar to cities across the globe, Redwood City officials allowed for the creation of a “Black Lives Matter” mural on Broadway in front of Courthouse Square facing the Fox Theatre. “Black Lives Matter” has become a rallying cry for human rights activists with the goal of ending police violence toward Black people and other minorities. The saying “MAGA 2020” referred to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”
Local lawyer, Maria Rutenburg, requested the city allow the abbreviated saying to be displayed in red, white and blue paint next to the “Black Lives Matter” mural, according to an email sent to the City Council on July 9. In the email, Rutenburg offers to pay the cost of the painting but requests the city assist in traffic diversion during the duration of time it would take to complete the mural.
After stating the timing and location of the “political message” was peculiar, Rutenburg goes on to formally request the new addition due to Courthouse Square becoming a frequently used area for “expressive activity.”
Pease said his mural was not a political statement, but a showing of support for a national movement of which he felt compelled to be a part. Pease said he has always remained “aware” and has participated in various local movements over the years. What drove Pease to act, following the police killing of Black Minneapolis man George Floyd, was the concern for the future of his 4-year-old, mixed-race son.
“I see his future and see the generation that came before me, the civil rights movement, the lack of a movement in the ’90s and 2000s and I realize the clock is ticking. We’re running out of time and I don’t want my child growing up the same way we did,” said Pease.
He and other Redwood City residents have expressed concern over the potential removal. Jose Castro, a friend of Pease and the artist behind a preserved plywood mural honoring George Floyd, said removing the mural would be a “slap in the face” so a community of people who have worked hard to show solidarity with the Black community.
“I appreciate the city for preserving [the George Floyd mural] but to have this taken down ... is unacceptable. For them to say ‘take it down’ because of controversy shows the problem [of racial inequity] is still present and it’s not OK,” said Castro.
Feeling motivated by the potential removal of the mural, Castro has begun organizing a peaceful sit-in demonstration in which local activists and community members will sit on top of the bold lettering, with the goal of ultimately preventing the city from removing it.
Courtney Borrone and her husband Peter who own the restaurant Vesta on Broadway, intend on participating in the demonstration. As friends of Pease, the couple helped erect the mural which Courtney Borrone said they see as a proclamation of “a very important truth, that ‘Black Lives Matter,’ because they do.”
“The Black Lives Matter mural was a project created by the community for our community. It was a beautiful thing to see members of Redwood City coming together to create it,” said Courtney Borrone through email. “This statement is reminding us all that this is a human rights issue. We need to see policy changes and reform in our city, county, state and nation so that our Black, indigenous and POC community members can live in an equitable society and thrive.”
She said she felt “disheartened” when news traveled that the mural was going to be removed inspiring her and her husband to lend support in its preservation over the weekend.
“I am upset by the thought that anyone feels the need to counter the message of Black Lives Matter; I am disturbed that people might see the statement Black Lives Matter as in some way an affront to their own life; I am troubled that not everyone sees that this is a human rights issue and not a political issue,” said Borrone.
An explanation from city officials was offered through a statement in which officials say the installation was part of the city’s efforts to “preserve art related to the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests” and was intended to be a complement to the Fourth of July chalk art event hosted over the holiday weekend.
“Staff authorized the temporary Black Lives Matter installation at the request of a resident. ... The painting was informally processed, and intended for a short duration,” said officials in a statement.
Pease said he had contacted the City Council and only received a response from Councilwoman Giselle Hale who directed him to the Parks and Recreation department. While not formally commissioned through the city, Pease said city staff assisted in the organization of the mural and provided him with the yellow paint used to bring his vision to life.
