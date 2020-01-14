Editor,
This a response to the letter titled “The delusion of Jackie Speier” by Bernard Ames in the Jan. 3 edition of the Daily Journal. Can we please, please, please drop the reference to Kool-Aid drinking in regards to political thinking? It was already old and tiresome a long time ago. While on the subject, Congresswoman Speier is wrong to say that Trump welcomes outside intervention. But that is exactly what he has done. And he’s doing it again in the days leading up to the elections. That’s not “fake news.” It is proven. Like it or not. I see no way whatsoever that the Democratic Party has welcomed or sought outside intervention. Let’s see some proof instead of making something up only because it suits your argument. Who else do we know who does that a lot? If Obama had engaged in 1/100th of the shenanigins that Trump has done, the Republicans would have stormed the White House. A lot of false accusations coming from the right, yet they complain about “fake news.”
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
