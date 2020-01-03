Editor,
I am responding to the article, “Speier says no joy in impeaching Trump” by Ryan McCarthy in the Dec. 20 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
The article quoted Speier as saying, “Foreign interference in the 2020 election would be more likely without President Trump’s impeachment,” demonstrates the delusion and Kool-Aid drinking acceptance of her Dem colleagues with the House’s sham reliance on hearsay evidence from the congressional committee hearings. She is wrong to say such a ridiculous and without merit statement. Speier is also quoted as saying, “Donald Trump welcomes outside intervention in elections because he benefits by such actions.” Such a statement is extremely troublesome as it conjures up her imaginary mental analysis again based on unproven hearsay and disproven by the recent Mueller report. In fact, he has spoken against all foreign intervention, whatever it is.
Ironically, the Democratic party appears to strongly support foreign influence in elections as they support greater immigration and or providing driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants which can be used to vote Dem as they expect. Actually right thinking Americans need to be concerned about any siding with Russia while the Democratic party is leaning so far left that socialism, then Marxism and then Communism are approaching so fast. The actions of the two House Committees’ chairpersons are perfect examples of how Communist leaders run their countries.
Bottom line, the Dems are operating in a ‘whiney’ cellar because Donald Trump was elected by the people under the rules of the U.S. Constitution. He will be elected again in November 2020.
Bernard Ames
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.