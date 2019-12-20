Foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election would be more likely without President Trump’s impeachment, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier Thursday after the vote.
“There’s no joy in impeaching the president of the United States,” Speier, D-San Mateo, said Thursday. “No one wants to impeach a president.”
But Donald Trump welcomes outside intervention in elections because he benefits by such actions, Speier said.
Citizens are weary of the president siding with Russia, she said.
U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, who also voted Wednesday to impeach the president, said on the House floor that her vote is to defend the Constitution.
“I believe the Constitution is the soul of our nation, and by defending it, we are saying we will not be soulless,” Eshoo said.
Trump betrayed America by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections, the congresswoman said.
Democratic Party officials in San Mateo County spoke about the region’s opposition to President Trump.
San Mateo resident Sarah Fields, 33, president of Peninsula Young Democrats, ties demographics here to anti-Trump sentiment.
“This is a very well-educated area that respects research and thought,” Fields said.
Those efforts are outside Trump’s world, she said.
“He doesn’t read,” Fields said.
Nicole Fernandez, chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party, said residents oppose Trump because they want to extend the benefits of the Bay Area.
“We are in an area that is so blessed,” Fernandez said. “We want others to have it.”
Asked about Trump’s six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Fernandez said she didn’t need to read the correspondence that includes the president telling Pelosi she has developed a full case of Trump derangement syndrome.
“It’s his Twitter feed,” Fernandez said, “in nicer language and better stationery.”
Speier described Trump’s letter as “a monologue filled with gross distortions and lies.”
Linda Koelling, former mayor of Foster City and a member of the Republican Central Committee in San Mateo County, said she was not surprised by the impeachment vote Wednesday in the House along party lines. Votes for impeachment on the first charge were 230-197. A two-thirds vote is needed for conviction in the Senate.
“Democrats have been planning this since the day the president took office,” Koelling said. “It’s a travesty.”
“It’s the weakest impeachment that history has ever seen,” she said.
“Future presidents are going to have to be careful about the way they sneeze in case somebody doesn’t like it,” the Foster City resident said. “He’ll get impeached. Or she’ll get impeached.”
Six congressional representatives among the 53 from California voted against impeachment Wednesday. All are Republicans and represent districts outside the Bay Area.
