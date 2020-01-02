Editor,
Regarding the article “Speier says no joy in impeaching Trump” in the Dec. 20 edition of the Daily Journal, it and your paper’s overall coverage of the partisan/fake impeachment exhibits a strong Democratic Party bias.
Unfortunately, real unbiased journalism is dead in America.
I was a registered Democrat most of my adult life. The Democratic Party dominance in the once great state of California has led to a diminished quality of life. I worked in the Financial District in San Francisco before I retired and I am saddened by the unhealthy filth on the sidewalks of San Francisco today. The incident at the Marina Safeway is testimony to how Democrat control is hurting the Bay Area and the state.
I am a college graduate with a post-graduate degree and object to how Sarah Fields describes Trump supporters as uneducated.
Typical elitist liberal Democrat attitude which further divides our nation.
I will never vote for another California Democrat.
Looking forward to President Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20, 2021.
Ronald Drelich
South San Francisco
The Mayor of Creekside has spoken!
Ronald - welcome to the Republican Party and we love having you. I have an MBA with over 30 years experience in lending and banking. I just laugh at all the anti-Trumpers telling us we are uneducated fools. They might be surprised to learn that we are much better educated than they are and obviously much smarter. Trump 2020 in a landslide.
Bank of America? John Presley?
