Editor,
I would like to thank the Daily Journal for publishing the letter from Bernard Ames titled “The delusion of Jackie Speier” in the Jan. 3 edition of the Daily Journal.
By publishing the letter, the educated readers of the Daily Journal can see firsthand how deranged Trump supporters are. Mr. Ames either purposely insulted Representative Speier by the mention of drinking Kool-Aid, just as President Trump often insults people from everyday laborers to world leaders in a number of ways, or has no knowledge and is ignorant of the facts of the Jonestown Massacre.
Perhaps Mr. Ames has enough backbone to offer an apology, something Trump would never do, to Representative Speier who was shot five times and laid on a runway for a day before being rescued.
David Amaral
San Mateo
