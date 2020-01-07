Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “The delusion of Jackie Speier” by Bernard Ames in the Jan. 3 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
The belief that “the Democratic Party is leaning so far left that socialism, then Marxism and then communism are approaching so fast” is a paranoid delusion. While I’m proud to say I’m a Democrat who is solidly on the left end of the spectrum (praying every day that Trump’s presidency will not last more than another year) and support some concepts that may be considered socialist, such as everyone’s right to effective health care and the government’s role in ensuring that, I also invest in stocks and naturally support capitalism. I don’t find these to be mutually exclusive. And despite the many temptations of capitalism for selfish acts of greed, overall it has worked well for centuries.
Social democrats are not socialists and this nation is not at risk of turning socialist or, absurdly, communist, regardless of who wins the 2020 election. That is a myth.
Brian Wright
Belmont
