As one who appreciates your Thought for the Day, I couldn’t help but notice the ironic contrast with the weekend edition’s thought and today’s ideology. The April 24-25 Thought for the Day said “you don’t become a good person by believing you are a bad one.” Our schools and even our library are teaching critical race theory, which professes that white kids are inherently oppressors and non-white children are victims of that oppression. Both put an unfair burden on these kids. When I was in school, we were taught that everyone is equal and we should think for ourselves. I wish they were still teaching critical thinking instead of critical race theory. To quote another Englishman: “Hey teacher, leave those kids alone.”

Tim Donnelly

Burlingame

Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Hi, Tim

Thanks for sharing your thoughts. Here is a quote by Thomas Sowell, PhD, that may apply to where our education system is headed. Dr. Sowell said, “When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”

