In response to the May 3 letter writer who fears that teaching critical race theory will make white students feel like “bad” people, that’s not at all likely if our country’s history is taught accurately.
I studied the history of slavery at Berkeley in the early ’60s. I learned that, while cruel and inhumane treatment of slaves did occur especially on large cotton plantations, other white southerners treated their slaves kindly — but also as unequal and less deserving than whites. This was the prevailing belief among them at the time. And of course matters grew worse, in the Jim Crow era as one example.
Today, treating any fellow American as inferior and undeserving, is an abhorrent idea. Our humanitarian values have evolved (hopefully) just as our technology and medical science have evolved.
We should be able to teach truth about our past without causing any child to feel bad or inferior because of the skin color they were born with.
Susan Brown
San Carlos
