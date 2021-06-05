Editor,
Letter writer Susan Brown used a classic straw man argument in her retort to my May 3 letter, voicing my opposition to the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) to our children.
Her letter argues that it is important to teach history, and the mistreatment of Blacks in the past. No one disagrees with that, and there was no mention of teaching history in my letter.
CRT teaches white kids that they are inherently oppressors and responsible for the abhorrent acts of others generations ago. It also claims that all nonwhite kids are victims of oppression. Very different than teaching history; and quite insidious in my opinion.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
