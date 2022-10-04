I would like to see some balanced perspectives regarding going all electric. The letter “Love going electric” in the Sept. 19 edition of the Daily Journal is from someone who can afford two electric cars and a complete retrofit of their home.
They mention electrification rebates and financing assistance. The option presented to me was an “interest free loan” by automatically doubling my PG&E bill for ten years to cover the cost.
Some other facts often ignored in reports about “saving the planet” through electrification:
The renewable energy grid in Texas failed catastrophically during a cold spell, even causing water shortages. Germany was a pioneer in renewable energy but could not generate enough to support manufacturing. There have been 40 solar battery farm fires causing air pollution, power shutdowns, and evacuations. There is no system in place for recycling lithium batteries and Ford recalled some new cars due to battery fires.
When energy supplies are limited, the state imports electricity from non-renewable sources. Years ago, PG&E and the CPUC changed energy billing tiers, reducing costs for large users while increasing costs for smaller users.
Recent rhetoric cites equity and sustainability. A driver who cannot use a car charger in their home must go sit in a parking lot for hours at a charging station. Will these stations become locations for smash and grab robberies? Part of the gasoline tax is used to maintain the roads. Electric cars cause wear and tear on the roads but do not pay their “fair share” for road maintenance. This is neither equitable nor sustainable.
I have lived my life trying to conserve energy while minimizing my personal effect on the environment. Those that mandate replacement of gas appliances in existing homes benefit financially from those who can least afford it.
