Editor,
Regarding the Oct. 4 letter, “The trouble with going electric”: “The renewable energy grid in Texas failed catastrophically during a cold spell, even causing water shortages.”
Renewables (especially wind) significantly out-performed ERCOT’s crisis projections. The critical failure was gas. You can confirm this with sites that focus on fact-checking, or in local sources.
Our energy future looks more affordable and reliable. Solar is already the cheapest power you can buy anywhere, on a per-kW or per-kWh basis. With safer, cheaper battery chemistries ramping to scale, we’re on the verge of dropping in a battery at every neighborhood substation, for a fully modular grid. The battery will soak up excess solar during the day, and balance loads at night, or when long-distance transmission is down. (n.b.: I’m the senior member of the technical support team for Tesla industrial batteries. Opinions here are my own. For what it’s worth, the only thing I worry could put a dent in my employer’s growth is a competing storage technology; I’m keeping an eye on Form Energy’s iron-air, and ESS’ iron redox flow, which might undercut lithium on price.)
Texas was ahead of California in wind and solar for a while, before ideologues turned what should be a question of technology and economics into a culture war. Their loss. California will, as it so often has, lead the nation into a brighter future, where most people generate their own energy most of the time, and a kilowatt-hour is too cheap to be worth metering.
Auros Harman
San Bruno
