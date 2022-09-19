Editor,
I appreciated Joe Goethals’ Sept. 12 guest perspective about making the individual and societal choice to power our homes and vehicles with clean electricity rather than fossil fuels.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 72F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 4:49 am
Editor,
I appreciated Joe Goethals’ Sept. 12 guest perspective about making the individual and societal choice to power our homes and vehicles with clean electricity rather than fossil fuels.
As an “early adopter,” I can attest to the personal benefits of this choice. Last year, my husband and I replaced our old gas furnace with a heat pump HVAC system. It keeps us warm in the winter and provides air conditioning in the summer (a new luxury!). When our gas-fired water heater started leaking, we replaced it with a heat pump model, which supplies us with plenty of hot water whenever needed. We swapped out our gas stove for an induction cooktop (precise temperature control, no combustion fumes, and easy clean up – try it, you’ll love it!). Lastly, we replaced our old gasoline powered cars with electric vehicles so our transportation is cleaner, too. I haven’t filled a gas tank in a year and can fully charge my Nissan Leaf in our driveway with approximately $12 worth of electricity. Our house and cars now run on renewably sourced electricity from our solar panels and Peninsula Clean Energy. Our electric bill has gone up but we have no gas bill nor gasoline expenses so the net effect has been lower monthly costs.
With all the electrification rebates and financing assistance available from Peninsula Clean Energy, BayREN, and the federal Inflation Reduction Act, now is the perfect time to make the transition from fossil fuels to clean, electric powered homes and transportation.
Kathleen Goforth
San Carlos
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.