Dirk van Ulden’s screed against teens demonstrating for more action on climate change demands a response (“Children protesting” in the Sept. 27 edition of the Daily Journal). He said the teens are brainwashed in the manner of Hitler Youth, Maoists and Khmer Rouge children who kill their parents, that “ulterior motive forces” are “behind the climate change hype” and that there is “ubiquitous idiocy blathered by politicians and pseudo scientists.” He wrapped up by calling the teens a “frenzied mob” who “offered no solutions,” and that the “baseless protest” is a product of “socialism” and “weak-kneed, thoughtless parents.”
No evidence is given for any of these ridiculous claims. In fact, the teens do offer solutions. They want the adults in charge to take action to reduce global warming gasses by using less fossil fuel and more carbon neutral electricity. Likewise, in all these character attacks, van Ulden does not offer his own opinion of climate change. Is it happening? If it is, how much is caused by human activity, what are its effects and what can we do to mitigate it? These are legitimate questions for debate. Impugning our teens and scientists is not constructive.
If van Ulden wishes to engage in a real debate about climate change, he should be wary of information found on fringe websites and right-wing talk shows. He should consult the many, very legitimate scientists at NASA, NOAA, USGS, the IPCC and similar experts before making up his mind about climate change.
Do the research. Climate change is happening. Life on Earth will be under duress. Humanity can mitigate the worst effects, but we need to take action. The kids are alright.
Dennis Wobber
Menlo Park
