Editor,
I am responding to Dirk van Ulden’s Oct. 9 letter “Providing real solutions for climate change,” which criticized my Oct. 3 letter “The kids are making a difference” with my compliments for the much improved tone of that letter versus his Sept. 27 letter “Children protesting,” which called teens marching for more action on climate change a brainwashed frenzied mob akin to Hitler Youth. I also compliment him for his achievement, as he noted, that he ran a $300 million energy efficiency program.
But I did not welcome his last sentence, addressed to me, “Please refrain from making baseless accusations as you appear unfamiliar with the ... efforts of the real experts.” I reviewed my letter and did not find a baseless accusation. My observations, rhetorical questions and suggested further research were firmly based in Mr. van Ulden’s first letter. And I am quite familiar with the efforts of “the real experts.” I have a lifetime of experience, as a construction worker and then as a civil/structural engineer. I know the challenges of meeting life safety, energy and LEED standards. I am well aware that California’s public and private sectors lead the way in sustainability, often bettering the efforts of our own federal government.
There is a role for all of us in fighting climate change, not just builders and designers, but informed voters and consumers and dedicated scientists who advance our knowledge of climate behavior and impacts. Peacefully demonstrating teenagers have a role too. They will inherit the world we leave them. They will need to become more educated and figure out how to improve upon what we have done so far. They must not fall into apathy or despair. The challenges that lie ahead can only be met if they stay passionate.
Dennis Wobber
Menlo Park
