I was struck by the marches organized for predominantly children to protest alleged inaction by adults concerning the exaggerated climate emergency (“I want a future” in the Sept. 21-22 edition of the Daily Journal). For those who do not want history to repeat itself, it is easy to manipulate children after years of intensive indoctrination and brain washing. The Nazis instituted the fanatical Hitler Youth, Mao formed the “Cultural Revolution” that shamed parents and intellectuals, and the Khmer Rouge had children actually execute their elders. While extreme cases, they serve as an example that we, as ostensibly wiser parents, should not allow the ulterior motive forces behind this climate change hype to exploit our children for purposes better handled by authorities.
After observing crying kids thinking that they have only 11 years to live on Earth, we need to get back in our role as responsible guardians to let them know that the world is not coming to an end despite the ubiquitous idiocy blathered by politicians and pseudo scientists.
We need to also get back to our school boards and the education dynasty forcing them to refocus the curriculum on education that will serve our children instead of scaring them into a frenzied mob that we witnessed last week. The children offered no solutions, and how could they? Since when do we have children dictate a course of action anyway?
This ongoing baseless protest effort is an example of where socialism can lead us, and the result of weak-kneed, thoughtless parents who will go along with anything to please their kids.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
