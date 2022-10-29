Adam Loraine is an exemplary leader, and a dedicated public servant with a strong work ethic. He is the future of San Mateo, the most qualified person on the ballot for District 5 City Council. He has significant experience on the very important city commission that deals with resolving the most difficult city issues — The Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission.
Having lived in our beautiful city most of his almost 40 years, he has learned how to reduce traffic congestion, increase bicycle safety, show concern for the environment, and develop strong infrastructure policy. He has the deepest connection to the people in his district and his entire life is dedicated to the city of San Mateo. He answers to no one other than the residents and businesses in San Mateo, especially District 5.
Vote for Adam Loraine for San Mateo City Council, District 5.
