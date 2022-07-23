Editor,
Over the past weekend, a flyer filled with scare tactics, innuendos and errors of fact arrived on my doorstep. It was intended to persuade me to write to the Menlo Park City Council in opposition to granting a permit to Café Zoë to continue holding outdoor musical events. It had the opposite effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.