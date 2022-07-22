Last Wednesday, the South San Francisco City Council decided to advance a “social housing ballot measure” even after a commissioned, prototype study indicated it could be fiscally disastrous for the city/taxpayers to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. While two councilmembers championed the cause, three feigned concerns only to change their minds minutes later.
We’ve all seen this act before. Why the change of heart? Apparently, South San Francisco has been delegated to remedy all historical, racial inequities and the council generously volunteered residents to finance it. This is amusing as the council conveniently chooses to ignore the vast diversity that already exists in South San Francisco or even the makeup of the dais they are seated on. Even more galling is their ignorance of the history of residents who settled many South San Francisco housing tracts immediately post World War II.
My father, who barely survived 35 missions in B-17s in the European theater, my uncle and several other returning war veterans came to South San Francisco and settled in one tract to quietly raise their families, nothing more. There was no racial, exclusionary component and the council’s use of this lie to forward their agenda insults the memories of these heroes who risked their lives so that others could be free to govern our city.
The South San Francisco City Council trivialized the serious injustice of racial exclusion, insulted their community and disparaged members of the “Greatest Generation” as a “tool” to advance their agenda. Are they: Bad financiers? Bad people? Bad Americans? You be the judge.
