I support keeping a roller rink in Redwood City. The Redwood City Council and Planning Commission can help by making city coffers funding available to a new roller facility, floating a bond, making land available or connecting the developer with constituents who can further facilitate. The community has spoken, and I hope the commission adheres to this imperative.
The Peninsula has continued to densify, helping the affordable housing crisis, but losing facilities that promote health like Malibu Grand Prix and the roller rink. Even the Redwood City Ice Oasis Rink closed permanently.
In this pandemic age, health has risen as a clear priority. We need to examine how we plan our cities to support physical health and mental health for people of all ages and abilities. Our quarantining and lockdown have shown severe health damage caused by a lack of availability of activities as facilities remain closed.
As a kid on the Peninsula, I frequented the roller rink for birthday parties and regular exercise, leading a healthy lifestyle. I don’t have kids now, but when I do, I hope that they are able to pursue healthy lives on the Peninsula. I worry that will not be possible with the current downward trend for recreation facilities and overall family friendly nature.
I look to the Redwood City Council to do everything within its power to ensure that a roller rink is kept within the borders of Redwood City, so both adults and children can live healthy lives.
I appreciate the city’s time and commitment to this important issue.
Sarah Feldman
Hillsborough
The letter writer is the founder of the Silicon Valley Ice Skating Association.
