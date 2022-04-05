Editor,
I read with interest the March 31 Daily Journal article “South City refines public housing ballot measure” by Corey Browning. Not knowing where the author obtained information, I’d like to highlight points conspicuously left out of the language in the original ballot draft. Far from clear is the fact that this housing will be city owned and managed. The promised “no tax increase” is contradicted in commentary by the city attorney in the March 21 City Council meeting where he floated the idea that any funding shortfall might be dealt with by approaching the residents for additional funds. Taxes and bonds by any other name.
While the thought of “below-market rate” housing to deal with need is a meritorious one, as we live in the San Francisco Bay Area, it is not a practical one. This is why South San Francisco officials are dialing back their plans but I doubt this will derail their desire to sell and develop every square inch of property in city inventory. They will go back to appeasing developers’ desires to build prohibitively expensive market rate housing with a comically low minimum of “arguably” affordable housing in the mix. All to make sure things “pencil out” and remain profitable for developers. While the number of housing units will be curtailed, they will still cram as much market rate housing on any available parcel that they unilaterally approve. Housing problem not solved.
If you do not want to be a landlord, be aware and beware this upcoming ballot.
Cory David
South San Francisco
