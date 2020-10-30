Editor,
As a 30-year employee and president of CSEA Chapter 33 representing classified staff at San Mateo County Community College District, our union overwhelmingly voted to endorse John Pimentel for Trustee in Area 5 on Nov. 3.
Mr. Pimentel is what’s needed to address the needs of our district. He’s an inspiration to our students, after all — his story is their story. From community college, to Berkeley and ultimately graduating from Harvard, he embodies everything we want for our students, and what they want for themselves. Through John they will see there’s no limit for their future.
I’ve been impressed at John’s focus to learn about the district he hopes to represent. He’s developed plans, presented ideas to the current board, asked tough questions and demanded transparency. He’s studied the budget, policies and has sought input from employees.
John isn’t just a listener, he’s a man of action. His business experience will keep our district financially sound while introducing innovative ideas that address the needs of today’s students. He’s proposed several initiatives that create opportunity and enable equity such as tuition-free SMCCCD, doubling the Promise Scholars Program and a rapid retraining program for service industry workers displaced by COVID. He will be an advocate for policies that attract and support first-generation college families and underserved communities to SMCCCD.
Please vote for John Pimentel as the next San Mateo County Community College Trustee in Area 5 on Nov. 3.
Annette Perot
San Mateo
