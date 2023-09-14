Editor,
On Monday night, the state assembly passed Senate Bill 253, a landmark climate law that would require large corporations to disclose their climate emissions. The bill passed with no votes to spare. Our representative, Diane Papan, abstained. So, if the bill lost just one more vote, her action would have doomed it. By a strange quirk of our government, once the bill had passed, she and eight other abstainers were allowed to vote again, and voted for it — like joining the winning team after the game is over.
