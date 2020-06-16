Editor,
I had the opportunity to review your article “Concern over police response to San Mateo peaceful protest” on the front page of the weekend June 6-7 edition of the Daily Journal.
I understand that a lot of people are concerned about law enforcement’s overreaction to a “peaceful event.”
I would like to know when the Daily Journal will be publishing articles regarding the businesses along 25th Avenue and El Camino Real for overreacting by spending a large amount of money time and energy, boarding up and securing their facilities for a “peaceful event.”
F. Menzel
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.