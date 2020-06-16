Editor,

I had the opportunity to review your article “Concern over police response to San Mateo peaceful protest” on the front page of the weekend June 6-7 edition of the Daily Journal.

I understand that a lot of people are concerned about law enforcement’s overreaction to a “peaceful event.”

I would like to know when the Daily Journal will be publishing articles regarding the businesses along 25th Avenue and El Camino Real for overreacting by spending a large amount of money time and energy, boarding up and securing their facilities for a “peaceful event.”

F. Menzel

San Mateo

