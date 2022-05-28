Editor,
I own a building material business my grandfather founded in 1938 in Medford, Oregon. I have worked here for much of my 67 years and now there is a fourth generation involved, in our only remaining store in Mountain View.
Long before COVID, I made it a point to buy as many products as possible manufactured by an American working in this country. While price is important, quality and loyalty stands out more for me.
Most of the lumber I buy is grown in the western United States. Currently, there is enough supply to keep me well stocked. I also carry hardwoods from various places toward the eastern United States.
I depend on very little product coming on a container ship. When I do, I plan ahead so as not to run out, and I always have a back-up plan.
Long before COVID, I stopped buying wood products from China, Brazil (Amazon forest) and more recently Russian birch plywood. I have managed to find alternative products, and again, the bins are full. The replacement products are good if not better than what I had prior.
Relationships and loyalty are important in my industry. Deals are made daily with a phone call to a vendor that seems more like a friend. All of these vendors are in California.
More recently, I (we) made a decision to stop carrying some wood products from British Columbia, Canada. This province has endured flooding, heat waves and thus forest fires, tariffs and what I consider to be price gouging.
I have worked hard to hold prices as steady as possible, and to lower them whenever I can. Many prices are still going up, but I believe this may change.
David Thom
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.