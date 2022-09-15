Gavin Newsom refuses to debate Brian Dahle, his Republican opponent, who, after 10 years in the California Legislature, has proven himself to be an esteemed, well-grounded, able leader with specific policies and implementation plans for California.
Dahle’s biggest challenge is that he’s unknown by 58% of California’s voters, due to scant press coverage. This, while Newsom is glorified daily, and for his policies that have substantially exacerbated crime, homelessness, drug use, utility shortages and astronomical cost of living prices, adversely affecting everyone.
I object to Gavin Newsom’s not being required to outline specific policies and plans, and to his refusal to debate Brian Dahle, who wants to square off on issues. Brian Dahle could be one of California’s best governors. Californians deserve more than just wealthy and well-connected.
