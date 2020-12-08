Editor,
Thank you, Madeline Frechette, for a terrifying description of the dangers that Peninsula cities put their residents in due to a lack of safe, comprehensive and convenient bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure (https://www.smdailyjournal.com/opinion/guest_perspectives/living-car-free-in-burlingame/article_fc81d600-350b-11eb-982a-bb54b94d6fed.html). Climate scientists have made clear that we have just a few short decades to completely eliminate carbon emissions, and with transportation being California’s largest emissions source, we need more people to live car-free or car-light lifestyles like Madeline in order to reach our climate goals.
Achieving a more sustainable, more convenient future like the one Ms. Frechette imagines is crucial for preserving and improving quality of life on the Peninsula. Thanks to San Mateo County voters overwhelming approving Measure RR, Caltrain now has the financial resources it needs to plan for more frequent service. Our cities need to lean in hard toward building more housing and protected bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure around train stations to enable more residents to live in downtown areas and commute without cars.
Reaching this improved vision of the world also means ignoring voices like Mr. Ron Field, who responded to Ms. Frechette by declaring: “Only a selfish person would try to change our Burlingame. Grow up Madeline!” (https://www.smdailyjournal.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/keep-burlingame-the-way-it-is/article_d03752d6-369c-11eb-9759-1bab5b8fd03b.html).
What a childish perspective. Perhaps Mr. Field is old enough that he’ll be long gone by the time climate change ravages the Peninsula. But for the rest of us who will experience it ourselves and care about the futures of our children and grandchildren, the need for change in Burlingame and elsewhere is urgent.
Mike Dunham
Burlingame
