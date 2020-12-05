Editor,
The problem with people like Madeline Frechette, Daily Journal, guest perspective, Dec. 3, is that they move to an area, then want it to change to what they want.
How smart is a person with no savings and no job prospects who moves to an expensive area?
Burlingame is a car-centric city and will continue to be a car-centric city no matter how much she whines and complains. If Madeline is unhappy with the way Burlingame is, then she should move somewhere where she will be happier.
Next she will tell us she wants affordable housing. There is no such thing as affordable housing, it is subsidized housing. I for one do not want to subsidize anyone’s housing, especially hers.
Only a selfish person would try to change our Burlingame. Grow up Madeline!
Ron Field
Burlingame
