Editor,
After six years of Trump on the national stage filled with spite and heartlessness, the Republican members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee did Trump “proud” in their badgering of Judge Jackson. The public hardly heard from her as senators mostly used their time to make partisan speeches, or “sound bites” for Fox News. Considering that Jackson has extraordinary qualifications; the American Bar Association rated her as “well qualified” — its highest rating; and she exhibited remarkable judicial temperament during the hearings, she should be confirmed.
Ralph Stone
San Francisco
