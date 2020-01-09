Editor,
I find it telling that majority of Democrats are more upset with Trump killing an Iranian general and terrorist than they are about the attack of the U.S. embassy in Iraq in the days preceding. It’s truly sad when people will do whatever it takes to attack Trump, including taking sides against their country.
Of course, most try and cover this bias by claiming they are scared of a war and draft. However, any educated person knows a draft won’t occur for a very long time, if at all.
The amount of active military personnel and reserves means average citizens have little to worry about. Then again, promoting fear and hate is what they do best. Has anyone answered the question of why an Iranian general was in Iraq in the first place? I’m sure it was just a coincidence he happened to be there during the attack on our embassy.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
