Regarding Joe Guttenbeil’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 9 edition of the Daily Journal, “Isn’t it telling,” it’s misleading to claim Democrats are more upset from President Donald Trump killing an Iranian general and terrorist than they are about the attack of the U.S. embassy in Iraq. The attack on the embassy was very concerning to all of us, and I doubt that many Americans regret the death of the despicable General Quasem Soleimani.
The main concern, which Guttenbeil mentioned briefly but glossed over, is that our act greatly inflamed the situation in the Middle East, increasing the chance of conflicts that would likely cost American lives, if not risking outright war that would have no real winnable scenario. Witness the resulting attack on Iraqi bases housing American personnel. And, while the downing of the Ukrainian airliner was Iran’s fault, it would not have happened without our act.
The assassination of the general was a reckless move by an administration that appears to be in over its head in the Middle East, adding fuel to the fire that started with the regrettable decision to back out of the nuclear accord.
Brian Wright
Belmont
