Editor,
Let’s get on with this impeachment. I am sure that will unify this country. Or maybe, it will be one of those be careful what you wish for moments.
Final final shoutout to columnist Matt Grocott. Keep up the great work. You got the knuckleheads coming out of the woodwork.
Being a gambling man, I am betting this letter will not be in the Journal any time soon.
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
