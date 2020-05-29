Editor,
If the county would restrict who can go out by allowing only a portion of the population out at a time it would diminish the crowds. Just like we did during the gas crisis in the ’70s, let even numbered license plates out on even numbered days and odd numbered license plates on odd numbered days. Simple, easy to follow and would cut the number of people out by half.
Will Risseeuw
Redwood City
