Editor,
Il Piccolo with Kemal’s charm brings back the old neighborhood business feel (“Il Piccolo Caffe feels like home” in the Monday, Nov. 1, edition of the Daily Journal). The days when the banker and the butcher knew you and your family. Il Piccolo has what chain businesses are missing: heart! Kemal and his team care about the community because he, his family and team live here and are part of our community. My husband and I love going, having a great cup of coffee and warm conversation, because we like Kemal and feel like he’s part of our family.
Dawn Jungwirth
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.