Burlingame’s Il Piccolo Caffe, opened in 1990, is a Broadway staple and common neighborhood gathering spot for regulars, some of whom have been patrons for decades.
Under new ownership, the cafe has recently expanded its food menu and made some interior updates, but co-owner and manager Kemal Polat said he is committed to keeping the charm and ambiance his regular customers cherish — as well as the special coffee blend for which the cafe is known.
“People come here and feel like they are home,” said Polat. “Lots of regulars, they’ve been coming years and years. People come and they study, or read [a] book, or have a meeting with a friend.”
Polat, a Burlingame resident, moved to the United States from his hometown of Istanbul, Turkey in 2004 to complete his education. He purchased the cafe from its original owner in 2019 in partnership with two other local business owners.
“I just live a couple blocks away, so I knew this place before,” said Polat. “When I passed by I was always like wow, looks very European, like a very nice open place.”
The cafe’s welcoming atmosphere is aided by large street-facing windows that open to provide an indoor-outdoor feel, in addition to exposed brick interior walls featuring rotating art. Outdoor seating options extend beyond the sidewalk into a street side parklet.
Coffee and pastries — or beer or wine, as well as a full breakfast and lunch menu, can be ordered from the counter. Expanded dinner accommodations are in the works, Polat said.
“It’s definitely my go-to spot,” said Evan Esterman, a Foster City resident who says he has been a patron for more than a decade. “I love the vibe, the atmosphere, it feels like another country. The food is always good, the coffee is great.”
Prior to the pandemic, the cafe hosted live music during weekend evenings. Polat said he hopes to get back to that as things return to normal, but for now he is struggling to find staff to expand his hours and is still recovering economically from the pandemic. The cafe is currently open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.
“Financially right now, we are barely standing,” said Polat, though he noted it “looks like hard times [are] almost over.”
Polat said the community has helped carry the cafe through the pandemic, even donating to a GoFundMe fundraiser in December. Now, business is finally starting to return to normal, he said.
Polat said he looks forward to running the cafe for years to come.
“I love my community, it’s like my family,” he said.
